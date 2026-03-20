MUMBAI: Private equity firm ValueQuest is ramping up exposure to banking and financial services in its second fund, betting that balance sheet stress in the sector has eased enough to reopen investment opportunities, a top executive told Mint.
ValueQuest returns to financials on easing balance-sheet stress
SummaryWith credit cycles stabilizing, ValueQuest sees renewed opportunity across lending, wealth management and technology-led financial services.
MUMBAI: Private equity firm ValueQuest is ramping up exposure to banking and financial services in its second fund, betting that balance sheet stress in the sector has eased enough to reopen investment opportunities, a top executive told Mint.
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