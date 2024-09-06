Varun Beverages share are down by -0.4%, Nifty down by -0.95%

At 06 Sep 11:19 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹1499.15, -0.4% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81330.93, down by -1.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1518.35 and a low of ₹1494 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1516.41 10 1544.43 20 1513.55 50 1564.91 100 1526.00 300 1401.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1523.03, ₹1543.42, & ₹1553.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1492.13, ₹1481.62, & ₹1461.23.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 17.40% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 80.82 & P/B is at 22.81.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.35% with a target price of ₹1669.27777778.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in june quarter.