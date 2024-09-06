Varun Beverages share are down by -0.4%, Nifty down by -0.95%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1514.95 and closed at 1499.15. The stock reached a high of 1518.35 and a low of 1494. Overall, it experienced a decline from its opening price.

Livemint
Published6 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

At 06 Sep 11:19 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 1499.15, -0.4% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81330.93, down by -1.06%. The stock has hit a high of 1518.35 and a low of 1494 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51516.41
101544.43
201513.55
501564.91
1001526.00
3001401.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1523.03, 1543.42, & 1553.93, whereas it has key support levels at 1492.13, 1481.62, & 1461.23.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 17.40% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 80.82 & P/B is at 22.81.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.35% with a target price of 1669.27777778.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in june quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -0.4% today to trade at 1499.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.95% & -1.06% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesVarun Beverages share are down by -0.4%, Nifty down by -0.95%

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    282.95
    11:20 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    -7.65 (-2.63%)

    Tata Steel

    150.20
    11:20 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    -1.55 (-1.02%)

    Tata Power

    417.75
    11:19 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    -2.7 (-0.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    174.95
    11:20 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.25 (-3.45%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,168.05
    11:17 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    74.55 (6.82%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    802.00
    11:17 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    34.5 (4.5%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,673.35
    11:17 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    146.6 (4.16%)

    Godrej Industries

    1,259.25
    11:17 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    49.7 (4.11%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue