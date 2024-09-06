Varun Beverages share are down by -0.4%, Nifty down by -0.95%

At 06 Sep 11:19 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹1499.15, -0.4% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81330.93, down by -1.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1518.35 and a low of ₹1494 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1516.41
|10
|1544.43
|20
|1513.55
|50
|1564.91
|100
|1526.00
|300
|1401.02
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1523.03, ₹1543.42, & ₹1553.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1492.13, ₹1481.62, & ₹1461.23.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 17.40% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in june.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in june quarter.
Varun Beverages share price down -0.4% today to trade at ₹1499.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.95% & -1.06% each respectively.