Varun Beverages share are up by 0.15%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1520 and closed at 1524.7. The stock reached a high of 1532.45 and a low of 1506.5 during the day.

Published5 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
At 05 Sep 11:10 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 1524.7, 0.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82285.06, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 1532.45 and a low of 1506.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51525.05
101541.43
201512.69
501566.31
1001525.27
3001398.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1537.05, 1556.5, & 1585.0, whereas it has key support levels at 1489.1, 1460.6, & 1441.15.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was -2.25% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 81.74 & P/B is at 23.06.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.48% with a target price of 1669.27777778.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in june quarter.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
