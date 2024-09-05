Varun Beverages share are up by 0.15%, Nifty down by -0.11%

At 05 Sep 11:10 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹1524.7, 0.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82285.06, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1532.45 and a low of ₹1506.5 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1525.05
|10
|1541.43
|20
|1512.69
|50
|1566.31
|100
|1525.27
|300
|1398.44
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1537.05, ₹1556.5, & ₹1585.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1489.1, ₹1460.6, & ₹1441.15.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was -2.25% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in june.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in june quarter.