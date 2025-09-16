Vedanta's ambitious five-way split set to miss extended deadline. Group still sees progress
Subhash Narayan 6 min read 16 Sept 2025, 05:57 pm IST
Summary
Vedanta is set to miss its extended September-end deadline to split the India unit into five separate businesses. Despite the hurdles, parent Vedanta Resources CEO Deshnee Naidoo says there has been progress and the group remains hopeful of completing the exercise this year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s ambitious plan to split the Vedanta group into five listed entities may miss the revised September-end deadline, but the mining-to-metals conglomerate still aims to achieve the milestone in the current year.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story