"The proposed demerger is a strategic step to unlock long-term value by creating sector-focused, pure-play businesses with independent management teams. The petition for sanction of the Scheme was heard by the Hon’ble NCLT on 20 August and the hearing will continue on 17 September. Notably, the NCLT has also observed that arguments in a matter of this scale and significance cannot be concluded in a single hearing and fixed the next date of hearing after discussions with all parties," the spokesperson said.