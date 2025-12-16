Vedanta wins approval for demerger plan from Mumbai NCLT, overcomes petroleum ministry's objections

The National Company Law Tribunal allowed Vedanta Ltd to go ahead with a proposed demerger of its India operations, a restructuring plan that the ministry of petroleum and natural gas had opposed.

“The sanction to the company scheme is granted,” the Mumbai bench of the NCLT said on Tuesday.

The bench comprising Justices Nilesh Sharma and Charanjeet Singh Gulati had reserved its order on the matter in November after extensive hearings on Vedanta’s application seeking regulatory clearance for the demerger.

The written order is yet to be posted.

A response from Vedanta to Mint's emailed query on the NCLT decision is awaited.

The petroleum ministry had raised multiple objections during the proceedings, flagging concerns over the potential financial risks arising from the restructuring, alleged misrepresentation of India’s hydrocarbon assets, and inadequate disclosure of liabilities. The ministry’s opposition emerged as a key hurdle to the proposed demerger.

Also Read | NCLT reserves order on Vedanta demerger plan; petroleum ministry cites concerns

A key concern of the ministry was related to Malco Energy Ltd, a Vedanta subsidiary that would emerge as a separate entity after the planned demerger. The ministry argued that Malco faces serious liquidity risks, pointing out that the company had a negative net worth of ₹94 crore as of 31 March 2024, and reported cash losses of ₹85.64 crore in FY24 and ₹244 crore in FY23.

The ministry said Malco could, “in all probability,” slip into liquidation, making recovery of government dues “virtually impossible.”

The ministry also highlighted a long-pending dispute concerning Vedanta’s RJ oil and gas block in Rajasthan, noting that a substantial portion of the company’s debt was related to government claims linked to the block. According to the ministry, Vedanta has not adequately disclosed these liabilities in its demerger scheme.

Government’s claim The dispute stems from a partial arbitral award involving ₹5,600 crore in dues to the government, which the ministry said had been “brushed aside.” The amount is related to the government's claim over disallowance of costs and reallocation of common costs among fields in the oil block. The matter is pending before the Delhi high court, where orders have been reserved.

Vedanta, however, contested the ministry’s objections. The company told the tribunal that it had already secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India after revising its demerger scheme in line with regulatory requirements.

Vedanta argued that while the ministry is a sectoral regulator, it is neither a creditor nor a stakeholder in the company and therefore lacks the locus standi to oppose the scheme before the tribunal.

Vedanta told the NCLT that the company was not required to meet what it described as a “wish list” of the ministry, but only to address statutory deficiencies, if any.

The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group announced the demerger plan in 2023, proposing to split its Indian operations into five separately listed entities—Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron and Steel, and a restructured Vedanta Ltd. The parent entity would retain the zinc and silver businesses through Hindustan Zinc and act as an incubator for new ventures.

Shareholder value Initially, Vedanta had planned to split into six entities, including a separate base metals company. Under the revised scheme, the base metals business will remain within Vedanta Ltd. The restructuring is aimed at reducing debt, sharpening management focus and unlocking shareholder value.

Nuvama Research estimates cited by The Hindu BusinessLine on 23 November suggest that the demerger could unlock value of about ₹84 per share across Vedanta’s business verticals as the move is expected to remove the conglomerate discount, improve transparency and allow each business to be valued independently.

Vedanta shares reversed a decline after the NCLT order and gained 2.5% to ₹563.90 on the BSE at 2:55 PM.

The ministry’s opposition has been the biggest hurdle in getting approval from the NCLT. However, the management was confident. The company pushed back its demerger timeline and, after missing the revised September deadline, set March 2026 for its completion.