Regulatory cloud lifts, Vedanta readies Bokaro capacity doubling

Dipali Banka
3 min read2 Jul 2026, 08:15 AM IST
logo
Vedanta Iron & Steel plans to double its Bokaro plant's steelmaking capacity to 3 mtpa by 2026, ahead of schedule.(REUTERS)
Summary
The project was delayed by pending statutory approvals, including environmental clearances and consent-related approvals from regulators

Mumbai: Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Iron & Steel is aiming to double the steelmaking capacity at its Bokaro plant to 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by the end of 2026, nearly a year ahead of the timeline indicated in the company's annual report, according to two people familiar with the matter. The report had guided that the capacity expansion from 1.5 mtpa to 3 mtpa would be completed by the end of FY28.

The Bokaro expansion has faced multiple regulatory hurdles since Vedanta acquired ESL Steel Ltd in 2018. The project was delayed by pending statutory approvals, including environmental clearances and consent-related approvals from regulators, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity, adding the steel arm is now awaiting the final regulatory clearance, expected within the next six months.

Also Read | Vedanta ends fixed dividend rule ahead of five-way demerger

The company is also preparing its next phase of expansion, raising steelmaking capacity to 5 mtpa by FY29, according to their investor presentation on 22 May. The plan involves debottlenecking the existing plant to add about 0.5 mtpa of capacity, along with setting up a 1.5 mtpa blast furnace, one of the two people cited above said.

At 3 mtpa, Vedanta Iron & Steel would be comparable in size to middle-sized domestic steelmakers such as NMDC Steel (2 mtpa) and Evonith Steel (1.4 mtpa).

The proposed expansion reflects Vedanta Iron & Steel's independent growth strategy following the metals-to-oil conglomerate’s demerger process. “As a standalone listed company, Vedanta Iron & Steel can make its own investment decisions more quickly. While the expansion plans have been in the works for some time, the board has now decided to speed up the project to meet rising demand for steel and increase production of higher-value steel products”, the person added.

The 5 mtpa expansion would be financed through a combination of internal accruals and borrowings. Internal cash generation remaining after dividend payouts to parent Vedanta Ltd is expected to fund some of the capital expenditure, while the balance may be raised through debt from the market, the person added.

Also Read | Vedanta Oil is investing to double output. Can it reverse a decade of decline?

Vedanta Iron and Steel will assume only a "very small" portion of Vedanta Ltd's $6.7 billion debt, chief financial officer Ajay Goel said during the company's post-earnings call in January. This leaves some room for the steelmaker to raise debt to fund expansion without the burden of servicing legacy debt.

The expansion would mark a key milestone for Vedanta's steel business. The company has consistently maintained its intention to double Bokaro's capacity since acquiring ESL Steel in its annual reports, but has not seen progress due to delays in obtaining statutory approvals.

Vedanta Iron & Steel has outlined a $1.3 billion capex programme through FY29 to expand its integrated operations, targeting 5 mtpa steelmaking capacity and 18.5 mtpa iron ore production capacity by FY29. The expansion is expected to shift the business towards higher-margin value-added steel products and lift consolidated Ebitda to $526 million by FY29, according to an investor presentation.

Also Read | Vedanta F&O contracts expire today ahead of demerger

A detailed emailed questionnaire sent to Vedanta on expansion timeline, pending regulatory approvals, future capacity plans and funding strategy remained unanswered.

On 15 June, four demerged Vedanta group entities: Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas, and Vedanta Iron and Steel, made their stock market debut, marking a key milestone in Agarwal's effort to split the diversified natural resources group into sector-focused businesses. The 71-year-old chairman, who started out as a copper trader in Bihar before building Vedanta into a mining conglomerate, told investors that each of the five companies could eventually be valued at $100 billion and would benefit from India's growth story.

About the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.