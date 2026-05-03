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Vedanta is changing its policy that assured at least 30% profit gets distributed as dividend

Dipali Banka
3 min read3 May 2026, 01:11 PM IST
The company now has the flexibility to pass on dividends received from its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, to its own shareholders,
The company now has the flexibility to pass on dividends received from its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, to its own shareholders,(Reuters)
Summary

Vedanta is replacing its mandatory 30% profit-distribution rule with a discretionary, board-driven dividend policy as it prepares to split into five entities, eliminating the predictable yield that attracted income-focused investors. 

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Vedanta Ltd is set to overhaul its dividend policy, moving away from a structure that guarantees a fixed minimum payout to a more flexible, board-driven approach, which may impact the sentiments of investors who have long relied on the company’s predictable returns.

Vedanta Ltd is set to overhaul its dividend policy, moving away from a structure that guarantees a fixed minimum payout to a more flexible, board-driven approach, which may impact the sentiments of investors who have long relied on the company’s predictable returns.

Earlier, the mining giant was committed to paying at least 30% of profits as dividends, and now the board will have the flexibility to pay 30% or the amount they deem fit, chief financial officer Ajay Goel disclosed the move during a post-earnings call with analysts last week.

Earlier, the mining giant was committed to paying at least 30% of profits as dividends, and now the board will have the flexibility to pay 30% or the amount they deem fit, chief financial officer Ajay Goel disclosed the move during a post-earnings call with analysts last week.

Speaking on the change, Goel said the company’s dividend framework will transition from a “prescriptive” model to a more “principle-based” one. Vedanta's FY26 dividend payout was the lowest level since FY21.

The timing is significant as Vedanta is in the midst of splitting into five separately listed entities, and the demerged entities will have a similar but separate dividend policy. The company now has the flexibility to pass on dividends received from its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, to its own shareholders, Goel told analysts.

Also Read | Vedanta F&O contracts expire today ahead of demerger

Earlier, Vedanta, in its dividend policy document, said that it will pass on “the entire dividend income (net of taxes)” it receives from Hindustan Zinc to its shareholders within six months.

A Vedanta spokesperson, in an email to Mint, has said that the change ‘is not to be read as a reduction in the dividend payout ratio. The spokesperson said that although dividend payouts were lower in FY26, the company highlighted a Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of 93% in FY26 compared with 16% in the previous year as evidence that capital is being deployed effectively. Total shareholder return is the overall return from a stock, including price gains and dividends for Vedanta.

But with the assured minimum gone and five boards now allowed to redirect cash ‘if needed elsewhere in the business’, however, analysts said the investment case for Vedanta as a yield stock has been altered.

Also Read | Vedanta vs Adani: Jaiprakash case may test limits of ‘commercial wisdom’

A floor is removed

At least one analyst believes that the change introduces a new layer of uncertainty and possible reduction in payouts.

“On dividends, the shift is quite significant. Earlier, the company had a clear commitment to distribute around 30% of profits, which gave investors visibility and made the stock attractive for its yield,” said Suman Kumar, metals and mining analyst at brokerage Philip Capital.

“Now, with the move to a more discretionary policy, that certainty is gone—the board has the flexibility to increase payouts, but also to cut them if cash is needed elsewhere in the business. In effect, what was once a predictable and key part of the investment case becomes less assured going forward,” Philip Capital’s Kumar said.

“Given the demerger and creation of five companies, it is prudent to build more flexibility in the policy framework that enables every company's Board to act in the best interest of its shareholders/investors,” the Vedanta spokesperson said in the email to Mint.

Also Read | Vedanta clears biggest hurdle in five-way demerger—what happens next

The policy provides more flexibility to the company to decide its capital allocation in the best interest of its shareholders, the spokesperson said.

In FY26, Vedanta’s dividend payout to equity shareholders declined to 13,279 crore, from 16,772 crore in FY25, and the lowest payout since FY21, when it paid 3,519 crore, according to the company’s exchange filings and annual reports.

However, another analyst said this policy was not surprising.

As per the management, post-demerger, each of the five entities will have its own policy; “boards will revert on same,” wrote Ritesh Shah, research analyst at Investec, in a note dated 30 April. “With tapering VRL (parent Vedanta Resources Ltd) maturity, we aren’t surprised on the change in policy,” Shah said in his note.

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Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesVedanta is changing its policy that assured at least 30% profit gets distributed as dividend

Vedanta is changing its policy that assured at least 30% profit gets distributed as dividend

Dipali Banka
3 min read3 May 2026, 01:11 PM IST
The company now has the flexibility to pass on dividends received from its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, to its own shareholders,
The company now has the flexibility to pass on dividends received from its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, to its own shareholders,(Reuters)
Summary

Vedanta is replacing its mandatory 30% profit-distribution rule with a discretionary, board-driven dividend policy as it prepares to split into five entities, eliminating the predictable yield that attracted income-focused investors. 

Gift this article

Vedanta Ltd is set to overhaul its dividend policy, moving away from a structure that guarantees a fixed minimum payout to a more flexible, board-driven approach, which may impact the sentiments of investors who have long relied on the company’s predictable returns.

Vedanta Ltd is set to overhaul its dividend policy, moving away from a structure that guarantees a fixed minimum payout to a more flexible, board-driven approach, which may impact the sentiments of investors who have long relied on the company’s predictable returns.

Earlier, the mining giant was committed to paying at least 30% of profits as dividends, and now the board will have the flexibility to pay 30% or the amount they deem fit, chief financial officer Ajay Goel disclosed the move during a post-earnings call with analysts last week.

Earlier, the mining giant was committed to paying at least 30% of profits as dividends, and now the board will have the flexibility to pay 30% or the amount they deem fit, chief financial officer Ajay Goel disclosed the move during a post-earnings call with analysts last week.

Speaking on the change, Goel said the company’s dividend framework will transition from a “prescriptive” model to a more “principle-based” one. Vedanta's FY26 dividend payout was the lowest level since FY21.

The timing is significant as Vedanta is in the midst of splitting into five separately listed entities, and the demerged entities will have a similar but separate dividend policy. The company now has the flexibility to pass on dividends received from its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, to its own shareholders, Goel told analysts.

Also Read | Vedanta F&O contracts expire today ahead of demerger

Earlier, Vedanta, in its dividend policy document, said that it will pass on “the entire dividend income (net of taxes)” it receives from Hindustan Zinc to its shareholders within six months.

A Vedanta spokesperson, in an email to Mint, has said that the change ‘is not to be read as a reduction in the dividend payout ratio. The spokesperson said that although dividend payouts were lower in FY26, the company highlighted a Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of 93% in FY26 compared with 16% in the previous year as evidence that capital is being deployed effectively. Total shareholder return is the overall return from a stock, including price gains and dividends for Vedanta.

But with the assured minimum gone and five boards now allowed to redirect cash ‘if needed elsewhere in the business’, however, analysts said the investment case for Vedanta as a yield stock has been altered.

Also Read | Vedanta vs Adani: Jaiprakash case may test limits of ‘commercial wisdom’

A floor is removed

At least one analyst believes that the change introduces a new layer of uncertainty and possible reduction in payouts.

“On dividends, the shift is quite significant. Earlier, the company had a clear commitment to distribute around 30% of profits, which gave investors visibility and made the stock attractive for its yield,” said Suman Kumar, metals and mining analyst at brokerage Philip Capital.

“Now, with the move to a more discretionary policy, that certainty is gone—the board has the flexibility to increase payouts, but also to cut them if cash is needed elsewhere in the business. In effect, what was once a predictable and key part of the investment case becomes less assured going forward,” Philip Capital’s Kumar said.

“Given the demerger and creation of five companies, it is prudent to build more flexibility in the policy framework that enables every company's Board to act in the best interest of its shareholders/investors,” the Vedanta spokesperson said in the email to Mint.

Also Read | Vedanta clears biggest hurdle in five-way demerger—what happens next

The policy provides more flexibility to the company to decide its capital allocation in the best interest of its shareholders, the spokesperson said.

In FY26, Vedanta’s dividend payout to equity shareholders declined to 13,279 crore, from 16,772 crore in FY25, and the lowest payout since FY21, when it paid 3,519 crore, according to the company’s exchange filings and annual reports.

However, another analyst said this policy was not surprising.

As per the management, post-demerger, each of the five entities will have its own policy; “boards will revert on same,” wrote Ritesh Shah, research analyst at Investec, in a note dated 30 April. “With tapering VRL (parent Vedanta Resources Ltd) maturity, we aren’t surprised on the change in policy,” Shah said in his note.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesVedanta is changing its policy that assured at least 30% profit gets distributed as dividend
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