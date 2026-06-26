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Vedanta's Navin Agarwal bets big on rare earth magnets, sets up firm eyeing PLI

Nehal ChaliawalaT. Surendar
3 min read26 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Vedanta's executive vice-chairman Navin Agarwal.
Vedanta's executive vice-chairman Navin Agarwal.(@NavinAgarwal_V/X)
Summary

Vedanta's executive vice-chairman Navin Agarwal is betting 1,250 crore in his personal capacity as an initial investment in a privately held manufacturing firm that has enlisted some of the world's top experts for the business

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Mumbai: As India seeks to build its rare earth magnet industry, Vedanta Ltd's executive vice-chairman Navin Agarwal is betting 1,250 crore in his personal capacity as an initial investment in a privately held manufacturing firm that has enlisted some of the world's top experts for the business. To take the plan forward, this firm plans to tap government's production incentives for the emerging sector, according to a person in the know.

Mumbai: As India seeks to build its rare earth magnet industry, Vedanta Ltd's executive vice-chairman Navin Agarwal is betting 1,250 crore in his personal capacity as an initial investment in a privately held manufacturing firm that has enlisted some of the world's top experts for the business. To take the plan forward, this firm plans to tap government's production incentives for the emerging sector, according to a person in the know.

Newly incorporated NAN MagneTech Pvt. Ltd is a fully-owned subsidiary of NAN GreenMet Pvt. Ltd, a holding company founded by Navin Agarwal, who chairs both the entities.

Newly incorporated NAN MagneTech Pvt. Ltd is a fully-owned subsidiary of NAN GreenMet Pvt. Ltd, a holding company founded by Navin Agarwal, who chairs both the entities.

Also Read | Arun Misra set for Vedanta Group CEO role as demerger takes shape

NAN MagneTech is looking to sign up for a 7,280 crore production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme announced by the government last year to kickstart manufacturing of rare earth permanent magnets (REPM) in India after China throttled supply. These small, but powerful magnets, are critical in the manufacturing of an array of crucial products—from motors that run electric vehicles to wind turbines, fighter jets and defence systems.

Gaurav Shukla, deputy chief executive officer at NAN MagneTech, confirmed the company’s plans to Mint over an email. Shukla holds a doctorate degree in materials science from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and has spent the last decade working on rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing and its applications.

“We are looking forward to participating in the REPM PLI scheme. The bidding entity will be NAN Magnetech Pvt. Ltd,” he said.

The company has already secured land in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh and also financial incentive package from the state, he said without elaborating. No timelines have yet been disclosed for the start of the project.

The magnet maker will initially have a capacity to make 1,200 tonnes of high-performance neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) magnets a year, with plans to expand to up to 10,000 tonnes in phases, Shukla said. Agarwal's 1,250 crore investment will be for the first phase, he added. For perspective, India's annual requirement for rare earth magnets is estimated at 4,000-5,000 tonnes.

Also Read | Vedanta ends fixed dividend rule ahead of five-way demerger

The company has engaged Japanese physicist Masato Sagawa, the inventor of NdFeB magnets, as a technical advisor for the project. It has also roped in US-based expert John Ormerod to chair the technical board. Ormerod has over 40 years of experience in research, development and manufacturing of rare earth magnets.

For raw material procurement, the company has signed long-term contracts with an Australian company for rare earth elements, Shukla said, without disclosing the name of the supplier. The company has also signed long-term supply contracts with major user industries of NdFeB magnets, he said without giving further details.

While Navin Agarwal, brother of Vedanta founder and chairman Anil Agarwal, is planning to make rare earth magnets in his personal capacity under this venture, the publicly traded companies he leads—Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd—also have plans to enter into rare earth element mining and refining operations.

China currently controls almost the entire global supply of rare earth magnets and vast swathes of mines producing rare earth elements across Africa. India meets about 80-90% its demand for these powerful and critical magnets from Beijing. Indian manufacturers, especially automakers, were pushed into a corner last year, when China had curbed export of these magnets to flex its muscle during a trade standoff with the US.

Also Read | Vedanta F&O contracts expire today ahead of demerger

Indian policymakers took this supply crunch as a wake-up call and rolled out a scheme to incentivize development of a local rare earth magnet industry to prevent a repeat of the situation.

The deadline to file applications under the PLI scheme is 29 June 2026.

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Meet the Author

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

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T. Surendar

T. Surendar is a senior journalist at Mint with nearly three decades of experience covering businessRead more

, markets, and corporate India. Since beginning his career in 1996, he has built a reputation for insight-driven reporting on corporate strategy, with a particular focus on India’s large, family-owned businesses and their evolution.<br><br>At Mint, he writes on corporate strategy, market trends, and regulatory developments, bringing depth and clarity to complex business stories. Over the years, he has worked with leading publications including India Today and Businessworld, and was part of the founding editorial teams of Forbes India and Fortune India. Most recently, he served as managing editor at The Morning Context, where he led long-form and investigative journalism.<br><br>Earlier in his career, Surendar served as national business features editor at The Times of India, India’s largest-circulated English daily, where he broke several important stories, including the one on the Apollo Hospitals chain losing out on their Sri Lankan venture and the guar gum trading scam.<br><br>Prior to his journalism career, Surendar worked across the pharmaceutical, industrial automation, and diamond jewellery sectors, and also as an equity analyst—experience that informs his nuanced understanding of corporate strategy and markets.<br><br>Surendar is known for breaking trend-defining stories and producing authoritative explainers on key corporate developments, including succession planning at Reliance Industries. He has interviewed some of India’s most influential business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra, and Dilip Shanghvi.<br><br>A Chevening Scholar in Journalism, he completed a specialised programme at the University of Westminster, and has also undergone a Newsroom Leadership Program conducted by Columbia University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and has taught journalism courses at the University of Mumbai.<br><br>He has moderated and conducted high-profile discussions at forums such as Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women event. His work is defined by rigour, independence, and a commitment to helping readers understand the strategic forces shaping corporate India.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesVedanta's Navin Agarwal bets big on rare earth magnets, sets up firm eyeing PLI

Vedanta's Navin Agarwal bets big on rare earth magnets, sets up firm eyeing PLI

Nehal ChaliawalaT. Surendar
3 min read26 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Vedanta's executive vice-chairman Navin Agarwal.
Vedanta's executive vice-chairman Navin Agarwal.(@NavinAgarwal_V/X)
Summary

Vedanta's executive vice-chairman Navin Agarwal is betting 1,250 crore in his personal capacity as an initial investment in a privately held manufacturing firm that has enlisted some of the world's top experts for the business

Gift this article

Mumbai: As India seeks to build its rare earth magnet industry, Vedanta Ltd's executive vice-chairman Navin Agarwal is betting 1,250 crore in his personal capacity as an initial investment in a privately held manufacturing firm that has enlisted some of the world's top experts for the business. To take the plan forward, this firm plans to tap government's production incentives for the emerging sector, according to a person in the know.

Mumbai: As India seeks to build its rare earth magnet industry, Vedanta Ltd's executive vice-chairman Navin Agarwal is betting 1,250 crore in his personal capacity as an initial investment in a privately held manufacturing firm that has enlisted some of the world's top experts for the business. To take the plan forward, this firm plans to tap government's production incentives for the emerging sector, according to a person in the know.

Newly incorporated NAN MagneTech Pvt. Ltd is a fully-owned subsidiary of NAN GreenMet Pvt. Ltd, a holding company founded by Navin Agarwal, who chairs both the entities.

Newly incorporated NAN MagneTech Pvt. Ltd is a fully-owned subsidiary of NAN GreenMet Pvt. Ltd, a holding company founded by Navin Agarwal, who chairs both the entities.

Also Read | Arun Misra set for Vedanta Group CEO role as demerger takes shape

NAN MagneTech is looking to sign up for a 7,280 crore production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme announced by the government last year to kickstart manufacturing of rare earth permanent magnets (REPM) in India after China throttled supply. These small, but powerful magnets, are critical in the manufacturing of an array of crucial products—from motors that run electric vehicles to wind turbines, fighter jets and defence systems.

Gaurav Shukla, deputy chief executive officer at NAN MagneTech, confirmed the company’s plans to Mint over an email. Shukla holds a doctorate degree in materials science from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and has spent the last decade working on rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing and its applications.

“We are looking forward to participating in the REPM PLI scheme. The bidding entity will be NAN Magnetech Pvt. Ltd,” he said.

The company has already secured land in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh and also financial incentive package from the state, he said without elaborating. No timelines have yet been disclosed for the start of the project.

The magnet maker will initially have a capacity to make 1,200 tonnes of high-performance neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) magnets a year, with plans to expand to up to 10,000 tonnes in phases, Shukla said. Agarwal's 1,250 crore investment will be for the first phase, he added. For perspective, India's annual requirement for rare earth magnets is estimated at 4,000-5,000 tonnes.

Also Read | Vedanta ends fixed dividend rule ahead of five-way demerger

The company has engaged Japanese physicist Masato Sagawa, the inventor of NdFeB magnets, as a technical advisor for the project. It has also roped in US-based expert John Ormerod to chair the technical board. Ormerod has over 40 years of experience in research, development and manufacturing of rare earth magnets.

For raw material procurement, the company has signed long-term contracts with an Australian company for rare earth elements, Shukla said, without disclosing the name of the supplier. The company has also signed long-term supply contracts with major user industries of NdFeB magnets, he said without giving further details.

While Navin Agarwal, brother of Vedanta founder and chairman Anil Agarwal, is planning to make rare earth magnets in his personal capacity under this venture, the publicly traded companies he leads—Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd—also have plans to enter into rare earth element mining and refining operations.

China currently controls almost the entire global supply of rare earth magnets and vast swathes of mines producing rare earth elements across Africa. India meets about 80-90% its demand for these powerful and critical magnets from Beijing. Indian manufacturers, especially automakers, were pushed into a corner last year, when China had curbed export of these magnets to flex its muscle during a trade standoff with the US.

Also Read | Vedanta F&O contracts expire today ahead of demerger

Indian policymakers took this supply crunch as a wake-up call and rolled out a scheme to incentivize development of a local rare earth magnet industry to prevent a repeat of the situation.

The deadline to file applications under the PLI scheme is 29 June 2026.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
T. Surendar

T. Surendar is a senior journalist at Mint with nearly three decades of experience covering businessRead more

, markets, and corporate India. Since beginning his career in 1996, he has built a reputation for insight-driven reporting on corporate strategy, with a particular focus on India’s large, family-owned businesses and their evolution.<br><br>At Mint, he writes on corporate strategy, market trends, and regulatory developments, bringing depth and clarity to complex business stories. Over the years, he has worked with leading publications including India Today and Businessworld, and was part of the founding editorial teams of Forbes India and Fortune India. Most recently, he served as managing editor at The Morning Context, where he led long-form and investigative journalism.<br><br>Earlier in his career, Surendar served as national business features editor at The Times of India, India’s largest-circulated English daily, where he broke several important stories, including the one on the Apollo Hospitals chain losing out on their Sri Lankan venture and the guar gum trading scam.<br><br>Prior to his journalism career, Surendar worked across the pharmaceutical, industrial automation, and diamond jewellery sectors, and also as an equity analyst—experience that informs his nuanced understanding of corporate strategy and markets.<br><br>Surendar is known for breaking trend-defining stories and producing authoritative explainers on key corporate developments, including succession planning at Reliance Industries. He has interviewed some of India’s most influential business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra, and Dilip Shanghvi.<br><br>A Chevening Scholar in Journalism, he completed a specialised programme at the University of Westminster, and has also undergone a Newsroom Leadership Program conducted by Columbia University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and has taught journalism courses at the University of Mumbai.<br><br>He has moderated and conducted high-profile discussions at forums such as Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women event. His work is defined by rigour, independence, and a commitment to helping readers understand the strategic forces shaping corporate India.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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