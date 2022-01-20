Vedanta plans to create $10 billion fund to bid for BPCL, other assets: Chairman

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
2 min read.05:39 PM ISTReuters
The fund will be made up of its own resources and outside investment, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal says, adding that it may also finance the BPCL acquisition through debt
Mining firm Vedanta Resources Ltd plans to create a $10 billion fund to bid for assets including the Indian government's stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), its chairman told Reuters on Thursday.
The Indian government is seeking to privatise state-run refiner BPCL https://www.reuters.com/article/india-bpcl-privatisation-idINKBN27Y165 by selling its near 53% stake in the firm, worth just over $6 billion, to private entities.
"We are in the process of creating a fund of $10 billion," Anil Agarwal said in an interview in Dubai. "It will not only look at (BPCL) but there are other companies being privatised. It will look at the potential of those companies also."