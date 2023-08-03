Vedanta promoter to sell ₹4,136 cr stake3 min read 03 Aug 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Twin Star Holdings will sell 160 million shares in Vedanta to institutional investors at a minimum of ₹258.50 each, a 5% discount to Wednesday’s closing price of ₹272.15 on NSE
MUMBAI : Anil Agarwal’s Twin Star Holdings Ltd, a promoter entity of Vedanta Ltd, aims to sell a 4.3% stake in the Indian mining company for ₹4,136 crore as part of the billionaire’s plan to reduce debts and transform his Vedanta group into a pure-play green energy and non-ferrous business.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×