MUMBAI : Anil Agarwal’s Twin Star Holdings Ltd, a promoter entity of Vedanta Ltd, aims to sell a 4.3% stake in the Indian mining company for ₹4,136 crore as part of the billionaire’s plan to reduce debts and transform his Vedanta group into a pure-play green energy and non-ferrous business.

According to the terms of a deal brokered by JP Morgan India Pvt. Ltd, Twin Star Holdings will sell 160 million shares in Vedanta to institutional investors at a minimum of ₹258.50 each, a 5% discount to Wednesday’s closing price of ₹272.15 on National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Twin Star Holdings, the main promoter entity, owns 1.72 billion shares or 46.4% of Vedanta, valued at ₹1.01 trillion as of Wednesday. “There is a 180-day lock-up on the seller," the terms said, adding that the share sale could be meant for qualified institutional buyers.

An email sent to a spokesperson for Vedanta on the stake sale remained unanswered till press time.

“No guidance will be given on pricing until the equity shares are crossed on the stock exchange on 3 August 2023. Investors should indicate the demand sensitivities across the price range," said the note on the terms of the transaction, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint.

Vedanta Resources Ltd, the London-based parent of Vedanta Ltd, is pushing to slash its debt, which stood at $6.5 billion as of May 2023. The UK company has been relying heavily on dividends from its Indian subsidiaries, raising concern among investors about depleting reserves at its units.

Vedanta Resources’ debt ballooned to $16 billion as of March 2022, after which it embarked on a drive to become a zero-debt company in two-three years.

The latest fundraising plan is one of the several similar moves made and being planned by the group in its debt-cutting spree.

Vedanta Resources is staring at debt maturities of around $2 billion over the next 12 months.

The group’s promoter entities have recently raised $1.3 billion via a $850 million loan from JP Morgan, a $250 million loan from Oaktree Capital, and $200 million loans each from Glencore and commodity trader Trafigura.

Additionally, Vedanta Resources has $1.7 billion worth of investments in short-term instruments, including bank deposits, bonds, and mutual funds, as of 31 March 2023.

The proposed fundraising through promoter stake sale and Agarwal’s plan to sell off ESL Steel Ltd (erstwhile Electrosteel Steels Ltd) for around $2 billion are part of the group’s three-pronged strategy aimed at repayment of debts, shifting focus from ferrous to non-ferrous mining business, and capitalizing on the fast-emerging clean energy business opportunities.

Agarwal has expressed plans to set up semiconductor projects in Gujarat, Telangana, and Karnataka as a part of the group’s $20 billion green energy venture.

For this, Vedanta was working on a possible JV deal with Taiwan’s Foxconn before the plans collapsed last month.

On 28 July, Mint reported that the Vedanta group will invest $5 billion in the first phase of setting up a semiconductor fab, a packaging and testing unit, and a display unit.

“The capital allocation for the project will involve a combination of debt and equity," said Agarwal in an interview.

“We will be structuring it because it will now be with the main company Vedanta Ltd, and Vedanta has a good cash flow. We will make a capital allocation in Vedanta. There is a queue of people to give us equity and debt," Agarwal said.

The group’s chairman said Vedanta was in discussions with three separate technology providers for each manufacturing unit, and he expects the first chip from the fabrication unit to be produced in 2.5 years.

Agarwal emphasized that his company’s relations with Foxconn were cordial, adding their partnership will continue in other areas of the semiconductor ecosystem despite the split of their proposed joint venture.

He also said the group was well-positioned to address its debt situation.

