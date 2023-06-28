Vedanta takes a leap into technology with $4 billion India Display Factory

Vedanta takes a leap into technology with $4 billion India Display Factory2 min read 28 Jun 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Vedanta Resources' display business plans to recruit talent globally to establish a $4bn manufacturing facility in western India. The company aims to create up to 3,500 direct employment opportunities and capture a portion of India's expanding display marke.
The recently appointed CEO ofVedanta-foxconn-ceo-the-sketch-a-mint-podcast-11686897381358.html"> Vedanta Resources Ltd.'s emerging display business aims to recruit talent from around the world to establish and manage a $4 billion manufacturing facility in western India.
