Vedanta takes a leap into technology with $4 billion India Display Factory

The recently appointed CEO of Vedanta -foxconn-ceo-the-sketch-a-mint-podcast-11686897381358.html"> Vedanta Resources Ltd.'s emerging display business aims to recruit talent from around the world to establish and manage a $4 billion manufacturing facility in western India.

YJ Chen, formerly employed at HKC Corp., a Chinese display manufacturer, announced that the display enterprise is preparing to commence recruitment efforts from South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and other areas to establish a liquid crystal display panel production facility in India. Chen expects the factory to generate up to 3,500 direct employment opportunities.

Chen, with 23 years of experience in the display sector, emphasized the pressing need for a large number of highly skilled technicians. During an interview in Mumbai, India's financial center, he acknowledged that recruiting such talented individuals is the primary hurdle faced by the company.

Despite grappling with significant debt, the metals and mining conglomerate led by billionaire Anil Agarwal, Vedanta, is venturing into the electronics components sector to capitalize on India's endeavor to establish itself as a technology manufacturing hub. Distinct from Vedanta's struggling chip venture, the display business presents a comparatively less technically challenging opportunity, potentially offering a smoother path to achieving success.

Vedanta, in collaboration with Innolux Corp., an affiliate of the Foxconn Group, intends to produce glass and assemble LCD panels at its upcoming factory in the display business. According to Chen, if the crucial funding from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is secured, the unit could commence production by the latter part of 2025.

In an effort to attract chip and display manufacturers to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed $10 billion, with the government covering half the expenses for establishing semiconductor and display fabrication sites. While Vedanta's chip plans are awaiting government support, its display business stands a better chance of securing state incentives due to its strategic technological partnerships. Additionally, Vedanta owns AvanStrate, a Japan-based company specializing in producing layers for LCD panels.

Meanwhile, major global display companies are gradually phasing out LCD technology and shifting their focus to more advanced OLED displays. Industry leader Samsung Display Co. from South Korea has ceased LCD production and is investing billions in the development of next-generation displays. Similarly, LG Display Co., another prominent South Korean player, is reducing its LCD manufacturing operations.

With its display venture, Vedanta aims to capture a portion of India's expanding display market, projected to reach an annual value of $30 billion within the next seven years. However, the company will face competition from low-cost Chinese LCDs and will need to innovate and introduce newer display technologies to secure long-term success.

“We need to build our own supply chain in India," Chen said. “We will focus on new designs to lower costs, and compete with the Chinese."

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

