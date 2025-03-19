Vedanta Ltd founder and chairman Anil Agarwal has endorsed US President Donald Trump's slogan ‘Drill Baby Drill’, which plans to boost fossil fuel production in the US. He highlighted how Trump's slogan has gained recognition across the world.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Agarwal wrote, “Donald Trump's mantra 𝘋𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘉𝘢𝘣𝘺 𝘋𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘭 has gone global. Every country is in a race to secure supplies of energy and critical minerals.”

What India has done? While specifically referring to India, Agarwal said that self-reliance on energy will help to create jobs and tackle poverty in the country.

“In India, our government has taken a very proactive approach. Apart from energy independence and mineral security, the resources sector will deliver growth, massive job creation and eradication of poverty,” he wrote.

Owing to India's resources, Agarwal further emphasised how “Drill Baby Drill” could lead to a Viksit Bharat.

“Given our rich geology, we can be a global leader in this sector. 𝘋𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘉𝘢𝘣𝘺 𝘋𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘭 and 𝘋𝘪𝘨 𝘉𝘢𝘣𝘺 𝘋𝘪𝘨 are the way forward for a Viksit Bharat, #DeshKiZarooratonKeLiye (for the needs of our country)" he added.

Donald Trump's Drill Baby Drill policy After returning to the Oval Office on January 20, Donald Trump reiterated the Drill Baby Drill slogan to emphasise his commitment to domestic oil development.

During his inauguration speech, Trump said, “The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will 'Drill, baby, drill!”