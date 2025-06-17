Vedantu eyes $10–15 million from existing backers via convertible equity
Summary
The company is looking to shore up capital as it chases full-year profitability and offline growth ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) over the next two years.
K-12 online tutoring unicorn Vedantu is in talks to raise $10–15 million in a convertible equity round from its existing investors, two people with direct knowledge of the discussions told Mint.
