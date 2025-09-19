Jindal’s bid for Thyssenkrupp Steel is not just a strategic acquisition—it’s a proving ground for Venkatesh Jindal
Nehal Chaliawala , Dipali Banka 4 min read 19 Sept 2025, 01:28 pm IST
Jindal Steel’s bid for Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe—led by Venkatesh Jindal—faces union diplomacy, government scrutiny, and rivalry from Czech billionaire Kretinsky.
Mumbai: Jindal Steel International’s pursuit of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe marks a crucial moment for the group, and for its next-generation leader-in-waiting, Venkatesh Jindal. At just 29, the Yale and Harvard-educated son of chairperson Naveen Jindal is part of the core team currently in Germany negotiating the high-stakes acquisition.
