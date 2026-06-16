How quick commerce is helping consumer startups grow faster than ever

India's new consumer brands are reaching the coveted ₹100-crore revenue milestone faster than earlier as quick commerce reshapes how products are discovered, purchased and scaled.
Direct-to-consumer brands such as Beyond Appliances, Underneat, SuperYou, and Palmonas are among a new crop of startups that have reached the milestone in as early as 15 months, according to industry executives and experts.
This marks a shift from earlier generations of brands, which often took two to four years to achieve a similar scale. Meat and seafood retailer Licious, for instance, took about four years to cross the ₹100 crore revenue mark in FY20.
“Building a ₹100 crore brand is much easier today than it was five years ago. There are brands that are only 12 to 18 months old and have already crossed ₹100 crore in annual revenue," Vineet Satija, partner and head of investment banking at PwC India, told Mint. “Some have even reached ₹200 crore within two or three years. The time required to reach these milestones has reduced significantly.”