Asia-focused Venturi Partners launches second fund with a $225-250 million target

Venturi Partners, a growth-stage consumer-focused investor in India and Southeast Asia, has launched its second fund, targetting a corpus of $225-250 million. The Singapore-based firm has backed a host of consumer companies in India, including Country Delight, Livspace, K-12 Techno, and Pickup Coffee.

Its second fund will target high-growth sectors such as retail, education, healthcare, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), with a continued focus on India and Southeast Asia.

Venturi aims to raise $130 million for its second fund by the July-September quarter thanks to continued strong support from its existing investors, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Venturi had in April 2022 raised $180 million from prominent families in Europe and Asia for its first fund. Through that fund, Venturi has so far invested in seven consumer companies across sectors such as education, food and beverage, beauty and personal care, retail, and home interiors.

“We take an active ownership approach with our portfolio companies, working closely with founders to help unlock growth and scale their businesses. With this second fund, we are excited to continue partnering with ambitious entrepreneurs across the region,” Nicholas Cator, founder of Venturi Partners, said in the statement.

In May last year, Venturi acquired a 5.12% stake in Bengaluru-based edtech startup K12 Techno Services Pvt. Ltd from Navneet Education Ltd for ₹225 crore ($27 million).

In 2022, Gurugram-based milk and grocery delivery platform Country Delight secured $108 million in a Series D fundraising round led by Venturi and Singapore state-owned investment firm Temasek.

Last month, Venturi invested $25 million in JQR (Just Quick Run), acquiring an undisclosed minority stake in the affordable footwear company.

Last year saw a revival in late-stage funding in India, paving the way for several large fundraising rounds ahead of initial public offering (IPOs). The trend is likely to continue in the near term as more marquee companies prepare to go public, Mint reported in December.