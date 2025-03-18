Venu Srinivasan reappointment in doubt as proxy advisors flag his dual role and title conflict with son
SummarySrinivasan simultaneously holding the positions of chairman emeritus and managing director has drawn governance concerns from the proxy advisors. They have also flagged the duplication of the managing director’s position as Srinivasan and his son Sudarshan Venu both hold the position since 2022.
Mumbai: TVS Group supremo Venu Srinivasan’s continuation in dual non-executive plus executive roles at flagship two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Co. Ltd has rolled into uncertain territory, with three leading proxy advisory firms recommending that shareholders vote against the resolution for his reappointment.