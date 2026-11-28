(Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. is in talks to buy the broadband operator Fidium in a $6 billion deal, the Financial Times reported, a move that would expand its network and allow the mobile giant to target more internet service subscribers across the US.

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Discussions between Verizon and Fidium owners Searchlight Capital Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation are ongoing, the Financial Times said, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. The companies may reach a deal, which could value the Illinois-based broadband operator at about $6 billion including debt, in the coming weeks, the Financial Times reported, adding that another bidder may emerge and there are no guarantees the talks will result in a takeover.

Verizon declined to comment. Fidium didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Verizon shares were up less than 1% to $47.54 at 1:10 p.m. in New York.

Verizon has been working to regain ground after falling behind rivals in both wireless and broadband service. Last year, the company replaced its chief executive officer of seven years with Dan Schulman, a veteran in the telecom and financial technology space. Earlier this year, the largest US mobile provider closed its $9.6 billion acquisition of Frontier Communications to expand its high-speed internet business.

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Despite its bets on the internet business, Verizon reported 314,000 broadband net additions in the third quarter, falling below analysts’ estimates. Schulman told investors last month that customers are increasingly choosing fiber over 5G-powered home internet service and demanding higher speeds when they do choose the product, known as fixed-wireless access. The company responded to what customers want by adding capabilities to speed up fixed-wireless service, he said.

Fidium supplies fiber access in more than 20 US states, operating a network that spans thousands of route miles and includes millions of serviceable locations.

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