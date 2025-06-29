After Wakefit, Verlinvest lines up Purplle and Veeba for IPOs
Verlinvest's unique fund structure allows it to follow a distinct strategy. The Belgian investment firm expects at least two more consumer startups from its India portfolio to go public over the next two years, even as it adds 2-3 domestic brands every year.
One down, at least two more to go. After Verlinvest SA’s portfolio company Wakefit Innovations Ltd filed for an IPO last week, the Belgium-based investment firm is queuing up beauty products platform Purplle and condiments maker Veeba for the public markets.
At least two more consumer startups from the investment firm’s India portfolio could go public over the next two years, said Arjun Anand, executive director at Verlinvest.