Vertis Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) backed by global investment firm KKR and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, plans to double its assets under management (AUM) to about ₹52,000 crore over the next two years, driven by steady secondary acquisitions of operational highway projects worth ₹5,000–6,000 crore annually, joint chief executive officer Zafar Khan said in an interview.
Vertis InvIT plans to double AUM to ₹52,000 crore in two years; eyes ₹5,000–6,000 crore acquisitions annually
SummaryCompletes takeover of nine PNC Infratech HAM projects; open to BOT bids, IPO on the cards.
