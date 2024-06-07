Vi gets fewer consumer complaints, aims to bolster customer retention
Vodafone Idea has trimmed its subscriber losses to 0.68 million in March, the lowest since last August and the second-lowest since March 2023, according to data from the telecom regulator. India's third-largest telecom company by subscribers had 219.8 million users in March.
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea has been able to keep customer complaints low, with 60% of service requests being handled digitally, up from 40% last year, a top executive said.