Vi gets fewer consumer complaints, aims to bolster customer retention

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea has been able to keep customer complaints low, with 60% of service requests being handled digitally, up from 40% last year, a top executive said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lowering customer churn and reducing the number of people who choose to move away from the telecom service provider to its rivals is key for it to remain competitive.

"The remarkable decrease in customer complaints and our enhanced Net Promoter Score or NPS underscore our commitment to not only meet but exceed customer expectations," Abhijit Kishore, chief operating officer at Vodafone Idea, told Mint. He added that the company has seen a 17% reduction in non-network-related complaints and improvement in transactional NPS from 47.1 to 55.7 within a year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Vodafone Idea to begin 5G services in six months: CEO Akshaya Moondra NPS measures customer satisfaction and loyalty, and the likelihood of them recommending the product or service to others.

Enhanced Customer Service The reduction in complaints was achieved by empowering frontline staff at touchpoints like the Vi Store, Vi Mini Store and in-bound call centre, enabling employees servicing customers to make real-time decisions and tailor solutions to individual customer needs. Kishore noted the role of the Vi App, which caters to more than 85% of the customers’ needs, thus speeding up resolution.

The company has also expanded its exclusive physical presence in over 3,000 outlets in the form of Vi Mini Stores and Vi Shops, alongside the app. Likely To Recommend or LTR scores are already higher than the traditional call centre, and digital service request stands at 70% of all requests, he added. Streamlining operational efficiencies across its service platforms has also helped in raising the score. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Vodafone Idea losses widen; telecom firm in talks with banks for debt funding "By empowering our employees and continuously refining our processes, we have significantly improved the quality of every customer interaction with Vi, setting new benchmarks in service excellence in the telecom industry," he said.

The executive added that the company has set up specialized desks at every Vi Store for fast-tracking customer redressals, and highly-efficient customer support on helplines, which has resulted in a reduction of overall customer complaints. “Around 60% of our customer service requests are now handled digitally, up from 40% last year. These efforts, along with investments in network coverage and customized solutions, position us well for future growth," he said.

Subscriber Stability Vodafone Idea has trimmed its subscriber losses to 0.68 million in March, the lowest since last August and the second-lowest since March 2023, according to data from the telecom regulator. India's third-largest telecom company by subscribers had 219.8 million users in March. Vodafone Idea lost 16.25 million subscribers in the first 11 months of FY24, including more than a million subscribers every month from November 2023 to February 2024, according to data from the Teleom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Ericsson looks to increase share in India, aims for orders from Vodafone Idea Losing fewer subscribers is a positive indicator for the company following its ₹18,000 crore fundraise from a follow-on offer last month, the largest ever by an Indian firm. Halting the decline of its subscriber base is crucial for the loss-making carrier, which will begin investing in 4G networks to improve connectivity for existing users and launching 5G services to attract new customers, said analysts.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!