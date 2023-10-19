Victoria’s Secret, an American lingerie, clothing, and beauty brand, is replacing its feminist makeover and returning to a focus on "sexiness" to counter declining sales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company aims to revive sales by investing in activewear, swimwear, store updates of 1,400 outlets and 400 new shop openings worldwide. The company goal is to generate over $7 billion (£5.8 billion) in annual sales amid stiff competition from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand, reported Telegraph.

While Victoria's Secret had a projected 2023 revenue of $6.2 billion which would be a 5% drop from 2022 and well below the $7.5 billion revenue realised in 2020.

The chief executive, Martin Waters said, “The reality is we all know the performance of the company and so there must be something that’s not going to plan," reported Telegraph. In the current economic situation it is “very challenging" he said, “where sales are going backwards for most people, where the customer has less money."

Victoria’s Secret's chief executive also said that the company’s inclusivity initiatives had failed to reverse the declining trend informed Waters as reported by network .

According to a brand executive at the company, Greg Unis the brand plans to prioritise sex appeal over female empowerment in its marketing strategy. He added, "Sexiness can be inclusive." Unis further said, "Sexiness can celebrate the diverse experiences of our customers and that's what we're focused on," reported CNN.

Last month, the company's return to fashion shows featured no runway instead the model Naomi Campbell recited a poem.

Models such as Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski along with plus size models who advocate for body positivity like Paloma Elsesser and Ali Tate-Cutler were featured in company's recent advertisement campaigns.

The company signed up transgender model, Valentina Sampaio in an attempt to promote 'inclusivity' and reverse declining trend. It also signed up a former US Women’s football captain and LGBTQ advocate, Megan Rapinoe. All these attempts to revive sales failed to uplift dropping revenue numbers.

