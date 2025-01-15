Vietnam State-Run TV Channels Taken Off Air as Reforms Kick In

At least sixteen state-run TV channels have ceased broadcasting in Vietnam amid a government-wide push to slash bureaucracy, a reform program that will eventually leave just one national station on air.

At least sixteen state-run TV channels have ceased broadcasting in Vietnam amid a government-wide push to slash bureaucracy, a reform program that will eventually leave just one national station on air.

Thirteen VTC Digital TV channels, along with VOV TV channel and Nhan Dan TV, stopped broadcasting from Jan. 15, according to VnExpress. Another channel, National Assembly TV, went off air on Jan. 1. Provincial TV stations continue to operate for now.

The shutdown is part of Vietnam's biggest overhaul of the state since it adopted pro-market reforms in the 1980s, with officials targeting a roughly 20% reduction in government and the civil service workforce. But while the overhaul may help cut costs, red tape and the bloated bureaucracy, it will also dramatically curb outlets for information in the nation's state-controlled media landscape.

Piano music was playing when viewers switched on Nhan Dan TV on Wednesday morning, while VOV TV had a line of text on screen online to thank people for watching.

Under the plan for broadcasters, Vietnam Television is set to become the only national station available, taking over the functions and tasks of all other state-run TV channels.

Dozens of newspapers, magazines and other publications are also set to be merged by their parent ministries, which will eventually each have just a single news publication apiece, according to a detailed plan posted on the government's website Jan. 8.

The race to reorganize began in earnest in December after a formal blueprint for reform was unveiled, giving bureaucrats only until the end of the month to submit restructuring reports. They will be put forward for approval at extraordinary meetings of the Central Committee and the National Assembly in February.

