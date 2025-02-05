Businessman Vijay Mallya has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking loan recovery accounts from banks. Nearly ₹6,200 crore was to be repaid, but ₹14,000 crore has been recovered, reported ANI on Wednesday.

Mallya's counsel claimed that despite recovering the entire loan amount, the process is still ongoing despite recovering ₹10,200 crore so far. Hence, Mallya has requested the banks to provide a statement of the total recovered amount.

On the basis of Vijay Mallya's petition, the High Court bench led by Justice R Devdas issued notices to banks and loan recovery officers.

Mallya, who is currently living in London, is subject to ongoing extradition efforts by the Government of India over loan defaults.

Vijay Mallya claimed on December 18, 2024, that the banks recovered ₹14,131.60 crore from him "against the judgement debt of ₹6203 crore," but he continues to be “an economic offender."

He said that the Enforcement Directorate must legally justify how they have recovered more than two times the debt, or else he is entitled to relief in an X post.

"The Debt Recovery Tribunal adjudged the KFA (Kingfisher Airlines) debt at ₹6203 crores including ₹1200 crores of interest. The FM announced in Parliament that through the ED, Banks have recovered ₹14,131.60 crores from me against the judgement debt of ₹6203 crores and I am still an economic offender. Unless the ED and Banks can legally justify how they have taken more than two times the debt, I am entitled to relief which I will pursue," Mallya said.

Recovered amount in economic offences FM Nirmala Sitharaman listed several major cases in which the Enforcement Directorate attached the properties of individuals and companies connected to economic offence cases.