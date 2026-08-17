Resilient Asset Management B.V., an entity wholly owned by Paytm founder and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma, plans to sell shares worth up to ₹4,895 crore ($513 million) in One 97 Communications Ltd through secondary-market block transactions on Tuesday, according to the terms of the deal reviewed by Mint.
Paytm founder Sharma to sell stake worth up to ₹4,895 crore in block deal
SummaryAs of June-end, Sharma's Resilient was listed as a public shareholder with just over 10% stake in the Paytm parent. Resilient is a Netherlands-registered holding firm that Sharma set up to acquire a 10.3% ownership and voting interest in One 97 Communications from Ant Group Co. affiliate Antfin.
Resilient Asset Management B.V., an entity wholly owned by Paytm founder and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma, plans to sell shares worth up to ₹4,895 crore ($513 million) in One 97 Communications Ltd through secondary-market block transactions on Tuesday, according to the terms of the deal reviewed by Mint.
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Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.
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