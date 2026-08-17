Paytm founder Sharma to sell stake worth up to ₹4,895 crore in block deal

Agnidev Bhattacharya
3 min read17 Aug 2026, 10:20 PM IST
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Paytm founder and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma.(Bloomberg)
Summary
As of June-end, Sharma's Resilient was listed as a public shareholder with just over 10% stake in the Paytm parent. Resilient is a Netherlands-registered holding firm that Sharma set up to acquire a 10.3% ownership and voting interest in One 97 Communications from Ant Group Co. affiliate Antfin.

Resilient Asset Management B.V., an entity wholly owned by Paytm founder and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma, plans to sell shares worth up to 4,895 crore ($513 million) in One 97 Communications Ltd through secondary-market block transactions on Tuesday, according to the terms of the deal reviewed by Mint.

The transaction includes a base offering of up to 19.2 million shares, representing 3% of the company's total outstanding equity, valued at 2,949 crore ($309 million), according to the deal document. The offering also includes an upsize option to sell an additional 12.7 million shares, or a 1.98% stake, valued at 1,946 crore ($204 million).

Also Read | India needs more AI champions to take technology to masses: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

As of June-end, Sharma's Resilient was listed as a public shareholder with just over 10% stake in the Paytm parent. Resilient is a Netherlands-registered holding company that Sharma set up in 2023 to acquire a 10.3% ownership and voting interest in One 97 Communications from Ant Group Co. affiliate Antfin through a non-cash transaction.

Resilient’s stake sale follows Elevation Capital’s partial stake sale in Paytm on 4 August, through which it cashed in more than $200 million. Both these stake sales come as the company dropped plans for a proposed bonus share issue.

On 20 July, the Paytm board reviewed an earlier proposal for a bonus share issue but decided not to proceed. The board said it remained focused on compounding growth and profitability to create long-term shareholder value and, after due deliberation, concluded that prioritizing business growth is in the best interest of shareholders.

In the June quarter, One 97's revenue from operations rose 28% year-on-year and 8% sequentially to 2,448 crore.

Also Read | Elevation plans twin stake sales in Paytm, Meesho after June-quarter earnings

The growth was primarily led by its payment services business, where revenue rose 33% from a year earlier to 1,384 crore, supported by higher merchant payment volumes and continued expansion of its payments ecosystem.

The company said its gross merchandise value (GMV) growth accelerated to 31% year-on-year in Q1FY27, compared with 27% in Q4FY26 and 24% in Q3FY26.

Net profit jumped 79% to 220 crore, from 123 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a comparable basis, excluding the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) incentive, net profit surged 207% to 212 crore from 69 crore.

Sharma's stake sale in Paytm would make this the latest secondary trade in a new-age company by a major investor. Before Sharma and Elevation's stake sales, Fidelity-backed Eight Roads Ventures, Walmart-owned Flipkart Internet, and IMM India Fund offered to sell a combined stake of up to 9.08% in Shadowfax Technologies Ltd for around $100 million on 23 July.

Also Read | Early investors look to sell Paytm shares worth $110 million via block deal

Prior to that, eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd had seen early backers offload their holdings once their lock-ins expired. Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek sold a 2% stake in Lenskart for 1,940 crore this month, after Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund sold a 2.3% stake for a similar amount. On 3 June, a SoftBank entity sold a 3.25% stake through a block deal worth 2,873 crore.

About the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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