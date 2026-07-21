Vijay Singh’s future on board of Sir Ratan Tata Trust in doubt as term nears end

Bengaluru and Mumbai: Vijay Singh faces an uncertain future on the board of Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of the two principal Tata Trusts, as his second term expires next month.
A Maharashtra charity commissioner order currently prevents SRTT from holding board meetings or taking decisions affecting its composition, meaning a resolution for his reappointment cannot be placed before the members, according to two people familiar with the development.
Even if the order is lifted, Singh’s recent reversal on Tata Sons’ listing would make his reappointment unlikely, the people added, requesting anonymity. Singh, who had earlier opposed listing of the holding company, had later changed his stance.
“It will lapse,” senior Supreme Court lawyer H.P. Ranina said when asked about Singh’s three-year tenure that ends on 14 August, “unless Tata Trusts seeks a modification from the charity commissioner’s office on its earlier order, seeking permission to put a resolution on a trustee reappointment”.