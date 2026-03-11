New Delhi: Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast has tapped a bevy of experienced Indian executives from local units of global automakers as it aims to rapidly expand in the country's battery-powered car, scooter and bus markets.
VinFast hires seasoned auto executives to accelerate India expansion
SummaryThe Vietnamese EV maker has recruited more than half a dozen senior leaders and executives with prior stints at firms such as Hyundai Motor Company, Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co., Renault, BMW, and MG Motor over the past eight months.
