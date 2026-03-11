VinFast hires seasoned auto executives to accelerate India expansion

The company has recruited more than half a dozen senior leaders and executives with prior stints at firms such as Hyundai Motor Company, Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co., Renault, BMW, and MG Motor over the past eight months, according to regulatory filings with the ministry of corporate affairs and the officials’ social media profiles. VinFast’s strategy mirrors the playbook of established foreign manufacturers that have previously scaled operations in the world’s third-largest automobile market.