Vinod Adani is part of promoter group, says Adani group2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:47 PM IST
In response to Hindenburg questioning the role of Vinod Adani, the apples-to-airport conglomerate had in January said that ‘Vinod Adani does not hold any managerial position in Adani listed entities or their subsidiaries and has no role in their day to day affairs’.
Vinod Adani, the little known elder brother of Adani group founder Gautam Adani, is part of the promoter group, the conglomerate has said after questions were raised about his status following short seller Hindenburg Research naming him prominently in its scathing report on the Adani group.
