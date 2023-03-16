Vinod Adani is part of promoter group, says Adani group

In response to Hindenburg questioning the role of Vinod Adani, 74, in the Adani group where it alleged "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" and use of offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices, the apples-to-airport conglomerate had in January said that "Vinod Adani does not hold any managerial position in Adani listed entities or their subsidiaries and has no role in their day to day affairs."