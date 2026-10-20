Vinted Cracks Down on Looted Goods After French Riots

(Bloomberg) -- Vinted, a secondhand online marketplace that counts France as one of its largest markets, has seen an influx of listings suspected to contain looted items after riots broke out across the country.

The company has “taken immediate action to identify and remove listings linked to the looting,” and has “stepped up monitoring of suspicious listings,” a Vinted spokesperson said in a statement. “When our rules are breached, we act against the accounts involved, up to permanent bans.”

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Rioters looted stores across France over the weekend after protests over the cost of living escalated. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show luxury brand stores including Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Celine being plundered. Beauty retailer Sephora said in a statement that protesters had broken into several of its stores.

Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Celine did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Some of their stores have been temporarily closed, according to their websites.

French government officials are meeting with e-commerce companies to discuss how they should handle listings for looted items, Anne Le Hénanff, France’s minister for AI and digital affairs, wrote in a post on X.

“Stolen goods from this weekend are being offered for sale on certain platforms,” she wrote. “Such behaviors will not go unpunished.”

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Vinted’s rules prohibit the sale of stolen goods on its platform and the company says it uses a range of tools, including reports from retailers and individuals, to flag suspicious listings to its moderation team to investigate.

“We are actively collaborating with law enforcement and the French authorities,” Vinted said.

Vinted, formed in Lithuania in 2008, grew from being a service for swapping clothes into one of Europe’s biggest consumer startups. It was most recently valued at €8 billion ($9 billion) after a secondary funding round led by Swedish investment firm EQT Growth.

(Company corrects first paragraph to say that France is one of Vinted’s largest markets)

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