VIP promoter revives stake sale talks, hires new banker; Advent frontrunner
Summary
- Fresh push to sell stake comes almost six months after talks to sell control of the listed luggage and travel accessories maker fell through.
VIP Industries Ltd promoter Dilip Piramal has revived stake sale plans, almost six months after talks to sell control of the listed luggage and travel accessories maker fell through, four people with knowledge of the development said.
