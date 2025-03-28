The revenue generated in the luggage and bags market in India stood at $15.04 billion in 2024, according to a latest report by Statista. It is expected that the market will experience an annual growth rate of 5.02% (CAGR 2024-2029). It is projected that 87% of the sales in the luggage and bags market will come from the non-luxury segment. Still, rising incomes, India's growing middle class and increasing travel aspirations are driving a surge in demand for premium luggage and bags.