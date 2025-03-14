Companies
Viral court clips spark judicial concern over misinformation
Pratishtha Bagai , Neha Joshi 4 min read 14 Mar 2025, 01:48 AM IST
SummaryJudges say it can potentially undermine the judiciary, calling for regulatory frameworks and control over content to protect judicial integrity.
India's judiciary is grappling with the unintended consequences of live-streamed court cases as short, often out-of-context, clips go viral on social media, fuelling misinformation. And that has reignited the debate whether the proceedings should be shared live online at all.
