New Delhi: Cricketer Virat Kohli has invested ₹40 crore to pick up a minority stake in Agilitas Sports, joining the company as an investor and business partner. As part of the deal, Agilitas has acquired One8, the cricketer’s sportswear brand.

The move follows the end of Kohli’s eight-year contract worth about ₹110 crore with German sportswear giant Puma. Mint reported about the Agilitas association in April. Agilitas Sports is a sportswear and athleisure company founded by former Puma India and South-East Asia managing director Abhishek Ganguly.

One8 was started by Kohli in 2017 with sportswear brand Puma, selling athleisure, performance wear, footwear and accessories largely via online marketplaces. One8 will now sit within Agilitas as an independent global sportswear brand.

“It will become an independent global sportswear brand and will compete with the best of the sportswear brands in the global markets. It will not just be distributed in India, but across the world," Ganguly said in an interview with Mint on Monday.

Ganguly said the domestic market is undergoing a shift on account of greater interest in fitness and wellness products.

“The category is growing. People are changing their habits. People are wearing sneakers and athletic wear into meetings and offices. India is more accepting towards out-of-pitch use of sportswear," he said.

Agilitas plans to launch One8 early next year with a multi-channel strategy in India, positioning it at a slight premium. Distribution will begin through a web store, app and online marketplaces. Exclusive brand stores will come up in India by the middle of next year, followed by expansion into overseas markets such as the US, the UK and Australia by the end of 2026. The brand will sell sportswear, sports footwear and accessories, catering to a variety of sporting needs.

Not just cricket

Ganguly said One8 will not be limited to cricket-related offerings.

“We are already getting into various sports categories, not just cricket. A lot of leading athletes in India and globally are in the process of signing up with the brand, so the brand will be visible in some of the world's largest sporting events. It is not a one-athlete, one-sport brand," he said.

The move comes as India’s market for sportswear and sports footwear is expanding. According to estimates by research firm Euromonitor, sportswear in India maintained double-digit retail value growth in 2024, outperforming the overall apparel and footwear market, with increases across all categories.

India’s sportswear market grew to ₹82,409.6 crore in 2025 from ₹67,552.7 crore in 2023, as per Euromonitor data. Within this, the sports apparel segment is expected to rise to ₹39,390.7 crore by 2025 from ₹31,502 crore in 2023. Sports footwear, another key driver of the category, is set to increase to ₹43,018.9 crore this year from ₹36,050.7 crore in 2023.

“Fitness is becoming more about long-term lifestyle habits than short-term goals," Euromonitor said. “This shift is fuelling demand for sportswear that offers comfort, flexibility, and versatility, allowing consumers to wear it beyond just workout settings. Athleisure, a fusion of athletic and leisurewear, has therefore become significant, as individuals look for versatile clothing that seamlessly blends comfort, functionality, and style."

Funding, deals

Ganguly started Agilitas in 2023. The company raised ₹100 crore from Nexus Venture Partners in December 2023. It had secured ₹400 crore in May 2023 from funds managed by Convergent Finance LLP. In 2023, the company acquired sports footwear manufacturer Mochiko Shoes Pvt. Ltd. The deal paved the way for Bengaluru-based Agilitas to build a greater play in the sports manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Last year, Agilitas Sports acquired long-term licence rights to design, manufacture and retail Italian sports brand Lotto in India, Australia and South Africa from owner WHP Global. The company will soon launch Sports Yard, a 30,000 square foot multi-brand sports retail outlet in Bengaluru.

Ganguly said Agilitas has raised ₹600-650 crore so far. He declined to confirm specific media reports about the company raising a fresh ₹450-crore round from Nexus Venture Partners but added that a potential fundraise is expected within a month.

“Our current interest would be to work with those who backed us at the beginning," he said.