Virat Kohli invests ₹40 crore in Agilitas Sports for minority stake, integrates One8
Summary
Virat Kohli has acquired a minority stake and integrated his sportswear brand One8 with Agilitas. Founded by Abhishek Ganguly, Agilitas plans to launch One8 globally with a focus on sportswear and athleisure, reflecting India's growing fitness market.
New Delhi: Cricketer Virat Kohli has invested ₹40 crore to pick up a minority stake in Agilitas Sports, joining the company as an investor and business partner. As part of the deal, Agilitas has acquired One8, the cricketer’s sportswear brand.
