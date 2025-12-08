Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Companies / Virat Kohli invests 40 crore in Agilitas Sports for minority stake, integrates One8

Virat Kohli invests ₹40 crore in Agilitas Sports for minority stake, integrates One8

Suneera Tandon

Virat Kohli has acquired a minority stake and integrated his sportswear brand One8 with Agilitas. Founded by Abhishek Ganguly, Agilitas plans to launch One8 globally with a focus on sportswear and athleisure, reflecting India's growing fitness market.

Cricketer Virat Kohli.
Gift this article

New Delhi: Cricketer Virat Kohli has invested 40 crore to pick up a minority stake in Agilitas Sports, joining the company as an investor and business partner. As part of the deal, Agilitas has acquired One8, the cricketer’s sportswear brand.

New Delhi: Cricketer Virat Kohli has invested 40 crore to pick up a minority stake in Agilitas Sports, joining the company as an investor and business partner. As part of the deal, Agilitas has acquired One8, the cricketer’s sportswear brand.

The move follows the end of Kohli’s eight-year contract worth about 110 crore with German sportswear giant Puma. Mint reported about the Agilitas association in April. Agilitas Sports is a sportswear and athleisure company founded by former Puma India and South-East Asia managing director Abhishek Ganguly.

The move follows the end of Kohli’s eight-year contract worth about 110 crore with German sportswear giant Puma. Mint reported about the Agilitas association in April. Agilitas Sports is a sportswear and athleisure company founded by former Puma India and South-East Asia managing director Abhishek Ganguly.

One8 was started by Kohli in 2017 with sportswear brand Puma, selling athleisure, performance wear, footwear and accessories largely via online marketplaces. One8 will now sit within Agilitas as an independent global sportswear brand.

Also Read | Just sell it: Nike should offload Converse to regain its market focus

“It will become an independent global sportswear brand and will compete with the best of the sportswear brands in the global markets. It will not just be distributed in India, but across the world," Ganguly said in an interview with Mint on Monday.

Ganguly said the domestic market is undergoing a shift on account of greater interest in fitness and wellness products.

“The category is growing. People are changing their habits. People are wearing sneakers and athletic wear into meetings and offices. India is more accepting towards out-of-pitch use of sportswear," he said.

Agilitas plans to launch One8 early next year with a multi-channel strategy in India, positioning it at a slight premium. Distribution will begin through a web store, app and online marketplaces. Exclusive brand stores will come up in India by the middle of next year, followed by expansion into overseas markets such as the US, the UK and Australia by the end of 2026. The brand will sell sportswear, sports footwear and accessories, catering to a variety of sporting needs.

Not just cricket

Ganguly said One8 will not be limited to cricket-related offerings.

“We are already getting into various sports categories, not just cricket. A lot of leading athletes in India and globally are in the process of signing up with the brand, so the brand will be visible in some of the world's largest sporting events. It is not a one-athlete, one-sport brand," he said.

The move comes as India’s market for sportswear and sports footwear is expanding. According to estimates by research firm Euromonitor, sportswear in India maintained double-digit retail value growth in 2024, outperforming the overall apparel and footwear market, with increases across all categories.

India’s sportswear market grew to 82,409.6 crore in 2025 from 67,552.7 crore in 2023, as per Euromonitor data. Within this, the sports apparel segment is expected to rise to 39,390.7 crore by 2025 from 31,502 crore in 2023. Sports footwear, another key driver of the category, is set to increase to 43,018.9 crore this year from 36,050.7 crore in 2023.

Also Read | Adidas India has cracked sportswear code, says GM Neelendra Singh

“Fitness is becoming more about long-term lifestyle habits than short-term goals," Euromonitor said. “This shift is fuelling demand for sportswear that offers comfort, flexibility, and versatility, allowing consumers to wear it beyond just workout settings. Athleisure, a fusion of athletic and leisurewear, has therefore become significant, as individuals look for versatile clothing that seamlessly blends comfort, functionality, and style."

Funding, deals

Ganguly started Agilitas in 2023. The company raised 100 crore from Nexus Venture Partners in December 2023. It had secured 400 crore in May 2023 from funds managed by Convergent Finance LLP. In 2023, the company acquired sports footwear manufacturer Mochiko Shoes Pvt. Ltd. The deal paved the way for Bengaluru-based Agilitas to build a greater play in the sports manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Last year, Agilitas Sports acquired long-term licence rights to design, manufacture and retail Italian sports brand Lotto in India, Australia and South Africa from owner WHP Global. The company will soon launch Sports Yard, a 30,000 square foot multi-brand sports retail outlet in Bengaluru.

Ganguly said Agilitas has raised 600-650 crore so far. He declined to confirm specific media reports about the company raising a fresh 450-crore round from Nexus Venture Partners but added that a potential fundraise is expected within a month.

“Our current interest would be to work with those who backed us at the beginning," he said.

Also Read | IPL: Is RCB really worth $2 billion?
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suneera Tandon

Suneera Tandon is a New Delhi-based reporter covering consumer goods for Mint. Her beat includes fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, retailers, online commerce and other consumer-facing businesses, such as restaurants and malls. She is particularly interested in the consumption patterns of urban and rural Indians, exploring what they buy, wear, and eat. Suneera holds a master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.