Agilitas plans to launch One8 early next year with a multi-channel strategy in India, positioning it at a slight premium. Distribution will begin through a web store, app and online marketplaces. Exclusive brand stores will come up in India by the middle of next year, followed by expansion into overseas markets such as the US, the UK and Australia by the end of 2026. The brand will sell sportswear, sports footwear and accessories, catering to a variety of sporting needs.