Visa, Mastercard want a slice of Africa’s mobile money

The deal followed an announcement by Mastercard rival Visa in late 2022 that it would invest $1 billion in Africa over the next five years to expand its operations on the continent, and in particular, its digital-payment reach. As part of that pledge, earlier this month the company welcomed the first cohort of 23 startups to its Visa accelerator program for African fintech startups focusing on growth and mentoring. Visa plans to invest in select participating businesses after completion of the program.