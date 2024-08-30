Vistara will merge with Air India on November 12, when its flights begin operating under the “AI” flight code instead of its “UK” designator. Flight bookings will also move to Air India's web portal, completing the merger between the two airlines.

Vistara has outlined changes to flight bookings, tickets, and PNR numbers leading to the merger.

Singapore Airlines announced the merger plans of Vistara and Air India in November 2022. Currently, Tata owns Air India and has a 51% stake in Vistara. With the clearances in place, the merger, which will see Singapore Airlines acquire a 25.1 percent stake in Air India, is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Starting September 3, Vistara customers will be redirected to the Air India website for ticket bookings. However, the flights will continue to operate under the Vistara brand until November 11.

For passengers who have already booked tickets with Vistara for travel on or before November 11, no changes will be made to their bookings, and their flights will operate under the Vistara brand.

Passengers looking to book tickets after September 3 for travel beyond November 11 will need to do so through Air India's website or mobile app.

For travel after November 11, passengers will need to book tickets through the official website of Air India, www.airindia.com, or the Air India mobile app.

The PNR number and e-tickets will remain the same for destinations booked until November 11. Any flight changes the passengers wish to make can be done through the Vistara website and mobile app till November 11.

From November 12, all flights will be operated by Air India. Passengers will receive an Air India ticket along with a new E-ticket number; the PNR number will remain the same as before, and passengers will need to go to the Air India counter at the airport to get a new Air India ticket on the day of the journey. For customers with existing Vistara bookings for journeys after November 11, their flights will be operated by Air India.

However, the flight timings will remain the same. If there are any changes, the Customer Service Team will inform passengers through e-mail and SMS.

Passengers can call the Vistara Call Centre on +91 9289228888 until November 11 to reschedule or cancel Visatara flight tickets.