Vista’s Robert Smith had bigger role in alleged tax fraud than previously known, documents show

When the transaction was completed in July 2004, Mr. Smith signed deal documents as Vista Equity Fund III’s “manager," and those documents show that any correspondence for that entity was to be directed to him at Vista’s U.S. headquarters. The transaction was reversed in 2006, with Vista Equity Fund III selling its shares back to the Brockman offshore entity that originally owned them and receiving $32 million more than it initially invested, according to the documents filed by the IRS.