Peak XV nets 12 fold gain on K12 Techno after Vitruvian infuses ₹1,159 crore

Peak XV Partners has clocked nearly a 12 fold return from its partial exit from K12 Techno Services after the company saw a ₹1,159 crore investment from European private equity firm Vitruvian Partners in a mix of primary and secondary transactions, two people familiar with the matter said.
With this transaction, Vitruvian Partners has acquired a near 16% stake in the company. The filings showed that its investment arm - Eko Tanno Pte Ltd infused ₹150 crore as primary capital to fund the company's expansion plans. The remaining amount was used to purchase shares from existing investors, including Peak XV Partners, one of the people cited above said.
The deal values the company at a post-money valuation of about ₹7,100-7,250 crore, marking a sharp jump from its previous funding round, which valued it at about ₹4,721.2 crore, according to the people and documents reviewed by Mint from the ministry of corporate affairs. Vitruvian, Peak XV and K12 Techno declined to comment.