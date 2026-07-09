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Peak XV nets 12 fold gain on K12 Techno after Vitruvian infuses ₹1,159 crore

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read9 Jul 2026, 09:57 AM IST
Vitruvian Partners has acquired a 16% stake in K12 Techno Services for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,159 crore, boosting its valuation to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,100-7,250 crore.
Vitruvian Partners has acquired a 16% stake in K12 Techno Services for ₹1,159 crore, boosting its valuation to ₹7,100-7,250 crore.
Summary

Peak XV Partners has achieved a remarkable 12-fold return on its investment after a substantial 1,159 crore influx from Vitruvian Partners into K12 Techno Services. This deal catapults K12's valuation and highlights its rapid growth in India's booming education market.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Peak XV Partners has clocked nearly a 12 fold return from its partial exit from K12 Techno Services after the company saw a 1,159 crore investment from European private equity firm Vitruvian Partners in a mix of primary and secondary transactions, two people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI : Peak XV Partners has clocked nearly a 12 fold return from its partial exit from K12 Techno Services after the company saw a 1,159 crore investment from European private equity firm Vitruvian Partners in a mix of primary and secondary transactions, two people familiar with the matter said.

With this transaction, Vitruvian Partners has acquired a near 16% stake in the company. The filings showed that its investment arm - Eko Tanno Pte Ltd infused 150 crore as primary capital to fund the company's expansion plans. The remaining amount was used to purchase shares from existing investors, including Peak XV Partners, one of the people cited above said.

With this transaction, Vitruvian Partners has acquired a near 16% stake in the company. The filings showed that its investment arm - Eko Tanno Pte Ltd infused 150 crore as primary capital to fund the company's expansion plans. The remaining amount was used to purchase shares from existing investors, including Peak XV Partners, one of the people cited above said.

The deal values the company at a post-money valuation of about 7,100-7,250 crore, marking a sharp jump from its previous funding round, which valued it at about 4,721.2 crore, according to the people and documents reviewed by Mint from the ministry of corporate affairs. Vitruvian, Peak XV and K12 Techno declined to comment.

Also Read | Peak XV fully exits MobiKwik in ₹130-crore block deal

Sequoia Capital India, now known as Peak XV Partners, had infused about 60 crore in 2010, making it one of the first investors in the company and had doubled down over the years. Since 2023, the investment firm has shed its stake through a series of secondary transactions.

Mint first reported in December last year that the company was in talks with several private equity funds, including Vitruvian, to raise about $150-200 million.

According to market research firm IMARC Group, India's school market was valued at $54.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $135.6 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during 2025-2033.

K12 Techno competes with Lead School, Classplus and other players in the education technology space, according to online reports.

Also Read | Momentum investing stages sharp comeback after 15-month lull

Ownership trail

Founded in 2010 by M. Venkatanarayana and his son M.S.C. Srikanth, K12 Techno operates a diversified education platform spanning school management and early learning. Its flagship business is Orchids The International School. It also runs a school partnership model under K12 Techno, early-learning brands SparkleBox and SparkleBox School, and other verticals such as Plufo and Let's Eduvate.

In 2016, the promoters exited K12 Techno and Sequoia Capital India acquired the company. Sequoia Capital India, now Peak XV Partners Investments, currently owns about 13.3% through its overseas investment vehicles—Sequoia Capital Investment Holdings III and SCI Investment V, one of the people cited above said.

Other investors include Navneet Learning (13.3%), Sofina Ventures (13%), Kenro Capital (6.5%) and Kedaara Capital (23.8%).

Valuation climb

K12 Techno has witnessed multiple transactions in recent years. In September 2023, Kedaara invested close to $150 million to acquire a stake from Peak XV, valuing the company at about $450-460 million.

In May 2024, Venturi Partners bought a 5.12% stake for $27 million from Navneet Education, valuing the company at $500-600 million, while Navneet retained a 14-15% stake. Later that year, the company raised $40 million from Kenro Capital at a similar valuation.

Also Read | Peak XV raises $1.3 billion to invest in India, APAC, other regions

Over the years, K12 Techno has expanded to more than 113 educational institutes across 17 major cities and plans to add 10-15 schools annually, according to an ICRA report released in May.

The company reported operating income of 523.1 crore in FY26, up from 391.9 crore a year earlier. Its losses also narrowed significantly to 24.9 crore from 57.7 crore in FY25.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesPeak XV nets 12 fold gain on K12 Techno after Vitruvian infuses ₹1,159 crore

Peak XV nets 12 fold gain on K12 Techno after Vitruvian infuses ₹1,159 crore

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read9 Jul 2026, 09:57 AM IST
Vitruvian Partners has acquired a 16% stake in K12 Techno Services for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,159 crore, boosting its valuation to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,100-7,250 crore.
Vitruvian Partners has acquired a 16% stake in K12 Techno Services for ₹1,159 crore, boosting its valuation to ₹7,100-7,250 crore.
Summary

Peak XV Partners has achieved a remarkable 12-fold return on its investment after a substantial 1,159 crore influx from Vitruvian Partners into K12 Techno Services. This deal catapults K12's valuation and highlights its rapid growth in India's booming education market.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Peak XV Partners has clocked nearly a 12 fold return from its partial exit from K12 Techno Services after the company saw a 1,159 crore investment from European private equity firm Vitruvian Partners in a mix of primary and secondary transactions, two people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI : Peak XV Partners has clocked nearly a 12 fold return from its partial exit from K12 Techno Services after the company saw a 1,159 crore investment from European private equity firm Vitruvian Partners in a mix of primary and secondary transactions, two people familiar with the matter said.

With this transaction, Vitruvian Partners has acquired a near 16% stake in the company. The filings showed that its investment arm - Eko Tanno Pte Ltd infused 150 crore as primary capital to fund the company's expansion plans. The remaining amount was used to purchase shares from existing investors, including Peak XV Partners, one of the people cited above said.

With this transaction, Vitruvian Partners has acquired a near 16% stake in the company. The filings showed that its investment arm - Eko Tanno Pte Ltd infused 150 crore as primary capital to fund the company's expansion plans. The remaining amount was used to purchase shares from existing investors, including Peak XV Partners, one of the people cited above said.

The deal values the company at a post-money valuation of about 7,100-7,250 crore, marking a sharp jump from its previous funding round, which valued it at about 4,721.2 crore, according to the people and documents reviewed by Mint from the ministry of corporate affairs. Vitruvian, Peak XV and K12 Techno declined to comment.

Also Read | Peak XV fully exits MobiKwik in ₹130-crore block deal

Sequoia Capital India, now known as Peak XV Partners, had infused about 60 crore in 2010, making it one of the first investors in the company and had doubled down over the years. Since 2023, the investment firm has shed its stake through a series of secondary transactions.

Mint first reported in December last year that the company was in talks with several private equity funds, including Vitruvian, to raise about $150-200 million.

According to market research firm IMARC Group, India's school market was valued at $54.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $135.6 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during 2025-2033.

K12 Techno competes with Lead School, Classplus and other players in the education technology space, according to online reports.

Also Read | Momentum investing stages sharp comeback after 15-month lull

Ownership trail

Founded in 2010 by M. Venkatanarayana and his son M.S.C. Srikanth, K12 Techno operates a diversified education platform spanning school management and early learning. Its flagship business is Orchids The International School. It also runs a school partnership model under K12 Techno, early-learning brands SparkleBox and SparkleBox School, and other verticals such as Plufo and Let's Eduvate.

In 2016, the promoters exited K12 Techno and Sequoia Capital India acquired the company. Sequoia Capital India, now Peak XV Partners Investments, currently owns about 13.3% through its overseas investment vehicles—Sequoia Capital Investment Holdings III and SCI Investment V, one of the people cited above said.

Other investors include Navneet Learning (13.3%), Sofina Ventures (13%), Kenro Capital (6.5%) and Kedaara Capital (23.8%).

Valuation climb

K12 Techno has witnessed multiple transactions in recent years. In September 2023, Kedaara invested close to $150 million to acquire a stake from Peak XV, valuing the company at about $450-460 million.

In May 2024, Venturi Partners bought a 5.12% stake for $27 million from Navneet Education, valuing the company at $500-600 million, while Navneet retained a 14-15% stake. Later that year, the company raised $40 million from Kenro Capital at a similar valuation.

Also Read | Peak XV raises $1.3 billion to invest in India, APAC, other regions

Over the years, K12 Techno has expanded to more than 113 educational institutes across 17 major cities and plans to add 10-15 schools annually, according to an ICRA report released in May.

The company reported operating income of 523.1 crore in FY26, up from 391.9 crore a year earlier. Its losses also narrowed significantly to 24.9 crore from 57.7 crore in FY25.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesPeak XV nets 12 fold gain on K12 Techno after Vitruvian infuses ₹1,159 crore
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