VLCC Limited fined ₹3 lakh for ‘misleading’ fat-loss, slimming ads through CoolSculpting

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined VLCC Limited ₹3 lakh for misleading ads promoting fat-loss and slimming treatments using the US-FDA approved CoolSculpting procedure, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.

The department said the VLCC matter came into notice through a complaint and monitoring of ads in the beauty sector.

“On examination, it was found that VLCC was making exaggerated claims of drastic weight loss and inch reduction within a single session, which went far beyond the actual approval granted to the CoolSculpting machine, thereby misleading consumers,” the statement said.

It said investigation into the matter "revealed that the advertisements of VLCC projected CoolSculpting and related procedures as a permanent weight-loss and size-reduction solution. Some of the alleged claims included: “Lose up to 600g and 7 cm in 1 session,” “Drop 1 Size in 1 session permanently,” “Drop one size in one hour,” “VLCC brings you a ground-breaking fat reduction treatment,” and “With Lipolaser Lose 6cm and 400g in one session.”

These advertisements misled consumers into believing that CoolSculpting guarantees permanent and substantial weight loss, it mentioned, further saying, the procedure is only approved for targeted fat reduction in specific areas of the body and is intended solely for individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or below.

It stated, “With respect to the US-FDA approved CoolSculpting machine CCPA observed that: The CoolSculpting machine, manufactured by Zeltiq Aesthetics, is approved by the US-FDA only for the reduction of localized fat bulges in areas such as the upper arm, bra fat, back fat, banana roll, submental area, thigh, abdomen, and flank.”

'US-FDA has not given any specific endorsement for use of CoolSculpting in India' "It is not a weight-loss treatment. Clinical trials submitted to the US-FDA included only 57 participants of Caucasian, Hispanic, and African American ethnicity, with no Indian or Asian representation. The US-FDA has not given any specific endorsement for the use of CoolSculpting in India," the statement added.

The CCPA has issued a stern warning to all beauty clinics, wellness centers, and service providers in India using CoolSculpting machines, emphasising the need for strict compliance with its directives. Any deviation will attract serious consequences under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, including financial penalties, mandatory withdrawal of misleading advertisements, and legal action.