Voda Idea to seek to convert dues into equity after moratorium ends: JP Morgan
The Aditya Birla Group-promoted telecom firm owes the Centre more than ₹2 trillion for spectrum bought in prior auctions as well as dues from adjusted gross revenues or AGR, that it needs to start repaying. In FY26, it must pay $3.5 billion, then $4 billion each year from FY27 to FY31.
Vodafone Idea will urge the government to convert into equity the annual installment for spectrum payments for FY26/FY27 that will fall due after the moratorium ends by September 2026, chief financial officer Murthy GVAS told analysts at JP Morgan, after the debt-laden telecom firm raised ₹18,000 crore in a follow-on public offer in April.