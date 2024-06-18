Vodafone Group Plc to sell 9.94% stake in Indus Towers for up to $1.1 billion
Mint had reported on Tuesday that Vodafone Group Plc, which owns 21.5% through various entities in Indus Towers, is looking to sell its stake in the mobile tower provider. Private equity (PE) firm I Squared Capital and alternative investment firm Stonepeak were reported to be in the fray as buyers.
Britain's Vodafone Group Plc will sell a 9.94% stake in Indus Towers through a bulk deal at a price range of ₹310- ₹341 per share, valuing the transaction between $996 million and $1.1 billion, according to a term sheet seen by Mint.