Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 18 2024 15:44:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.15 -1.04%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 331.70 3.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 844.60 0.52%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,608.75 0.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 491.85 3.04%
Business News/ Companies / Vodafone Group Plc to sell 9.94% stake in Indus Towers for up to $1.1 billion
BackBack

Vodafone Group Plc to sell 9.94% stake in Indus Towers for up to $1.1 billion

Ranjani Raghavan , Gulveen Aulakh

Mint had reported on Tuesday that Vodafone Group Plc, which owns 21.5% through various entities in Indus Towers, is looking to sell its stake in the mobile tower provider. Private equity (PE) firm I Squared Capital and alternative investment firm Stonepeak were reported to be in the fray as buyers.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Jefferies, and BNP Paribas will manage the sale which is slated to open on Wednesday. (AFP)Premium
Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Jefferies, and BNP Paribas will manage the sale which is slated to open on Wednesday. (AFP)

Britain's Vodafone Group Plc will sell a 9.94% stake in Indus Towers through a bulk deal at a price range of 310- 341 per share, valuing the transaction between $996 million and $1.1 billion, according to a term sheet seen by Mint.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Jefferies, and BNP Paribas will manage the sale which is slated to open on Wednesday.

Mint had reported on Tuesday that Vodafone Group Plc, which owns 21.5% through various entities in Indus Towers, is looking to sell its stake in the mobile tower provider. Private equity (PE) firm I Squared Capital and alternative investment firm Stonepeak were reported to be in the fray as buyers.

Indus Towers is India’s largest telecom tower provider with over 219,736 towers covering all 22 telecom circles. Bharti Airtel Ltd is the largest shareholder with a 47.95% stake. Reuters reported on 14 June that Vodafone Group was looking to sell its entire stake worth $2.3 billion through a block deal.

Read more: Voda Idea to seek to convert dues into equity after moratorium ends: JP Morgan

According to the term sheet, Vodafone Group’s wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries Euro Pacific Securities Ltd, CCII (Mauritius), Inc, Asian Telecommunication Investments (Mauritius) Ltd, Trans Crystal Ltd, Mobilvest, Prime Metals Ltd, Vodafone Telecommunications (India) Limited and Al-Amin Investments Ltd will be selling 268,000,000 shares from their holdings. A carve out may be created for any bilateral arrangement for acquisition of shares of the company between the sellers and an existing promoter shareholder or its affiliates, whether through an on-market or off-market transaction, it added.

In 2022, Vodafone Group sold over 7% in Indus Towers, of which 4.7% was acquired by Bharti Airtel. The proceeds were routed to Vodafone Idea to reduce its debt. Currently, its debt stands at over 2.1 trillion.

The British telecom operator has pledged its stake in Indus Towers to settle the dues—estimated to be at around 10,000 crore—owed by its Indian arm Vodafone Idea to the mobile-tower operator. It is unclear whether the proceeds from this sale would be used for repaying Indus Towers’ dues.

Read more: AMD bets big on 'pervasive AI' to keep pace with the chip race

Vodafone Idea, a key Indus Towers customer, raised 18,000 crore in India’s largest follow-on public offer (FPO) in April. However, the telco's chief executive Akshaya Moondra said at the time that Vodafone Idea cannot use the proceeds to settle the dues of Indus Towers. While Indus Towers has asked Vodafone Idea to pay up its dues in full, Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, has said Vodafone Idea should pay its past dues to Indus Towers, failing which services could be stopped.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ranjani Raghavan
Ranjani heads the startup and new economy team at Mint. She covers the investment and the deals ecosystem, which takes her into the secretive world of high finance — mostly private equity and venture capital firms and the people running them. She also writes about the Indian corporate world which includes old fashioned business executives and their emerging challengers from the tech ecosystem.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 18 Jun 2024, 09:28 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue