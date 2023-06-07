Vodafone, Hutchison to announce UK merger as soon as Friday: Report

Vodafone, Hutchison to announce UK merger as soon as Friday: Report1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 10:49 PM IST
Vodafone will own 51% and Hutchison 49% of the combined group, which could be worth around 15 billion pounds including debt, in line with an announcement made by Vodafone in October
Vodafone and CK Hutchison are in the final stage of agreeing to merge their British operations, with an announcement expected as soon as Friday or early next week, three sources have told Reuters.
