Vodafone Idea unveils ₹45,000 crore capex plan over three years

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea on Tuesday said it is targeting double-digit revenue growth, a three-fold increase in operating profit, and sustained subscriber additions over the next three years, as it unveiled a ₹45,000-crore capital expenditure plan under its Vi 2.0 strategy.

The proposed investment, combined with the ₹18,000 crore spent over the past six quarters, would take the company’s total network investment to over ₹60,000 crore over a four-and-a-half-year period, the company said at an analyst meet in Mumbai.

To support the capex plan, the telecom operator is looking to raise ₹25,000 crore in bank funding and ₹10,000 crore in non-funded facilities.

“We are not looking at equity (for the fundraise) at this point in time,” said Abhijit Kishore, chief executive officer of Vodafone Idea, at the analyst meet.

“AGR overhang is behind us…I think to my mind it (relief from the government) is a definitive conclusive long-term solution with a very clear visibility on our cash flow,” Kishore said.

He said the capex will go towards network expansion. The telecom operator plans to achieve 4G parity with competitors across its 17 priority circles — which contribute over 99% of revenue — within 12 to 24 months.

Simultaneously, it will expand 5G coverage across urban markets with populations above 20,000 over the next 12–30 months.

“FWA (fixed wireless access) which is on the 5G we would definitely want to get into the SOHO (small office home office) and the home space which we are not present right now. We are looking at some options and opportunities as far as getting an entry into a small office or home office is concerned,” Kishore said.

Comments from Kishore have come at a time when Vodafone Idea has got a breather from the government on payment of its adjusted gross revenue dues. The Cabinet on 31 December decided to freeze the company's ₹87,695 in AGR dues as of December-end.

“The AGR overhang meant funding was not available. Without funding, investments and deployments suffered. That hurt network experience, impacted brand perception and led to subscriber losses,” Kishore said, adding that the company will soon get past negative customer additions.

After the AGR dues freeze, the telecom company’s total outgo towards AGR payments over the next six years, from March 2026 to March 2031, would be ₹744 crore, a maximum of ₹124 crore per year. It will also have to pay ₹100 crore annually over four years, from March 2032 to March 2035.

The government had approved a payment plan for the company to clear its frozen AGR dues over FY32-41. As per the Supreme Court orders in October and November, the government has also begun the exercise to reassess the company's AGR dues.

